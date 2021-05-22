An alternative for American Canyon traffic

I had to laugh when I read that the city of American Canyon is considering roundabouts to ease traffic on Highway 29. Has anyone considered making the intersections on Eucalyptus, Rio Del Mar, S. Napa Junction, and Donaldson Way free-flowing with flashing yellow lights north to south and make traffic traveling east to west "No turn" and unable to cross the highway median between 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m?

Force west traffic to turn south and east traffic to go north. Force them to do a U-turn at one of the major stoplights at American Canyon Road and Napa Junction Road. This would be the most cost-efficient and makes more sense.

San Francisco and big cities have done this on major streets forever. Adding another lane will just encourage people to speed to already existing red lights, putting roundabouts would be confusing and is better used in a park. Keeping the two lanes does nothing. Please don't make it worse.

Dave Gutierrez

Vallejo