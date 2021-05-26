An appeal to Napa Republicans for assistance

I think I understand the myopic Republican plan at the national level. Do whatever is necessary in the next 18 months to win back both the House and the Senate and thwart whatever further action by President Biden and the Democratically controlled Congress. It explains the reaction to the stranglehold that Trump still maintains on them and their belief that the midterm elections require fealty to that principle or risk losing seats.

I am unclear what the Republican agenda or platform currently entails. What is the alternative to the Biden agenda being implemented now? Without such, it could be concluded it is just a plan to acquire power for its own sake.

What I struggle to comprehend is why Republican voters of various stripes and patterns would go along with this for the next year and one half. If, dear reader, you happen to be one of these citizens, please respond to this request. I want to ensure that I am not trapped in my own self imposed echo chamber.

Eric Zimny

Napa