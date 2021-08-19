An appeal to the ancestors of our nation

So I have been struggling for some time to arrive at commentary on the miasma our country is enduring. It seems that even the best of what is written can be best described as the beating of a dead horse.

It appears that a minority of our nation does not believe our government or its best scientists have it right with the COVID vaccination. This tyrannical group is more than content with resisting vaccination and prolonging the disease. The fact that it places them in personal jeopardy, impacts family, neighbors, community, or nation is of no consequence.

There appears to be no solution at hand to alter this disastrous course.

The last time our country reached such an impasse it resulted in the Civil War.

Not normally a believer in the afterlife, but I now wonder if there is something in that concept that can provide the miracle that is needed. I would propose that we exhume both Generals Lee and Grant and temporarily place their remains in that famous house at Appomattox. Hopefully, their spirits would rise up and spawn a remedy that only they can generate.

Before you too immediately cast doubt on this idea, do you have a better one?

I now understand what the aphorism “there are no atheists in foxholes” means.