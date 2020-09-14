An appraisal of campaign yard signs

“Safety.” I’m glad someone mentioned that. In this pandemic I’ve been just as worried about staying safe from COVID-19 as I have been those roving bands of criminals Napa is known for. Just kidding, I don’t recall Napa having notable issues concerning the safety of its citizens. Maybe my lifelong experience in town has left some underground crime rings unturned.

Finally, let us not forget, “Locals.” Like “Family,” it’s great, because you know what? If you’re voting for the mayor of Napa, you definitely are one.

Another interpretation of the word could be referring to our town's heritage, or rather its public face. One that, despite our racial diversity, is presented as very white. Anyone who isn’t white is seen as not being local. But that would be a lazy read of this sign, remember the racially diverse jumping kids?

A third interpretation of “Locals” could be she cares more about locals than our many tourists. Which leads to an important question for all the candidates. What can they do to address the concerns of locals, including, the ever-increasing cost of living that is forcing locals to seek affordable homes elsewhere?