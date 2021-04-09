Why would the editors of the Napa Valley Register print such an atrocious guest commentary as the one that appeared in the April 3 edition of the newspaper? This lengthy commentary (“Fox doubles down on Trump allegiance”) was written by David Zurawik, media critic for the Baltimore Sun newspaper, who clearly rarely, if ever, watches Fox News however thinks himself an expert on this particular television channel. His commentary is peppered with mis-characterizations, exaggerations and outright lies that he passes off as righteous truth.

So, to paraphrase Mr. Zurawik’s final paragraph in a kinder way than in his: If you believe Mr. Zurawik, you are ripe for even more pro-Biden propaganda and lies like the “challenge” (not called a crisis or emergency) in a large part of the Biden Administration’s own making on our southern border and its mismanagement. Good luck.

My final paragraph asks: Why can’t the Register print a better-balanced selection of guest political commentaries and opinions on a regular basis? I’m sure they do exist. If you can’t find them and print them, we are all in serious trouble.

Harriet Goss