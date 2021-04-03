An Easter message

Some religions teach you will go to hell if you reject this gift. Others teach that you must respond according to their doctrines or you are out. I am convinced neither is true. Jesus did not go to all this trouble to promote religion. He did it because He is the embodiment of love and His deepest desire is a mutually loving relationship with each one of us.

I know God is real and alive, He loves you, no matter who you are, what you look like, or how you live your life, and He wants to have a relationship with you. If you have not already, this Easter you could take a leap of faith and say something like, “God, my heart is open, and I would like to get to know you.” If you continue reaching out to Him by communicating with Him and ask Him to open your eyes of faith, you can expect to start feeling His presence and recognizing His involvement in your life.

If you do not believe this message, or you are offended by it and have no interest in pursuing God, His love for you will remain undiminished. He will always be there ready to embrace you should you someday change your mind, with no grudge or penalty.