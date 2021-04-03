An Easter message

Because the abuse and ultimate crucifixion of Jesus was so heinous, many believe the outcome is an angry and vengeful God. However, history teaches us that Jesus chose the way of the cross because of the joy the results would bring Him. What is this joy? It is you, me, and every human being on this planet. Jesus' joy was the reconciliation of humanity to God, with no qualifiers.
It is a long story, but in a nutshell the heavenly realm is so pure that one’s soul must be spotless to enter. Absolutely nothing that could be a pollutant of any kind will ever enter that realm. If that were possible, it would no longer be heaven. What Jesus did was give Himself as the ultimate sacrifice sufficient to supply the purification of the entire human race.
Had Jesus simply been a sacrificial lamb who was tortured and crucified, every Easter would elicit nothing but grief. But the bonds of death could not hold Him. The power of God was proven in Jesus' resurrection. Yes, He came back to life. This victory over death into eternal life was not just for Himself, but for us too. I know. It really can be ridiculously hard to believe.
For those who do not believe know this: Jesus's gift does not depend on your beliefs. Just as those who do believe can do nothing to earn this gift, because it is a gift, those who do not believe cannot extinguish it because it has already been given. It is simply a matter of whether you want to receive it.
Some religions teach you will go to hell if you reject this gift. Others teach that you must respond according to their doctrines or you are out. I am convinced neither is true. Jesus did not go to all this trouble to promote religion. He did it because He is the embodiment of love and His deepest desire is a mutually loving relationship with each one of us.
I know God is real and alive, He loves you, no matter who you are, what you look like, or how you live your life, and He wants to have a relationship with you. If you have not already, this Easter you could take a leap of faith and say something like, “God, my heart is open, and I would like to get to know you.” If you continue reaching out to Him by communicating with Him and ask Him to open your eyes of faith, you can expect to start feeling His presence and recognizing His involvement in your life.
If you do not believe this message, or you are offended by it and have no interest in pursuing God, His love for you will remain undiminished. He will always be there ready to embrace you should you someday change your mind, with no grudge or penalty.
For those who do believe, let us honor Jesus this Easter and every day by extending unconditional love and grace to the people we meet in our daily lives, whether we like them or not, whether we agree with them or not, and even if we do not think they deserve it. After all, that is exactly what God does for us every single day.
Whether Easter is to you a celebration of Jesus, a celebration of spring, a reason to color eggs and hunt for chocolate, or no celebration at all, I hope your day will be full of love and joy.
Rev. Nancy Dervin, Ret.
St. Helena
