An either-or world makes for a target-rich environment

Is it really an either-or world? Must one be right and the other wrong? On so many issues, people’s disagreements are on an either-or basis. Given such circumstances, the world is just “target rich” with opportunities to stir the emotional juices. Until finally, there is an explosion.
In a recent letter to the editor ("Do these black lives matter?," June 30), a person I know presented the Black Lives Matter people with an important question. What about the lives of black people taken by other black people? Are they not important, don’t they matter?
Most of you have a ready answer. Most of you have already staked out your position. For many of you, this is an either-or matter. It must be nice to be that confident. I am not. I was but I am no longer.
I mentioned knowing the person whose letter appeared in the Register. I actually met him through letters to the editor. He and I have much in common but many of our views and opinions on politics and society do not mesh completely. Like old transmissions without synchromesh, our opinions grind against each other on some issues. But there can be a positive aspect to gears whose sharp edges have been ground off; sometimes they mesh more easily.
I’ve actually met two people through letters to the editor. I consider both of them to be my friends. The two of them and I have different views about many things. I find them to be patient as I ask questions about their views. When I express my views, although they may think it, they do not tell me I’m wrong. They do not agree with me on many things but they have been kind enough and patient enough to take an interest.
I find the world is much more complicated than an either-or outlook can accommodate. I understand what my friend meant when he asked the question about the deaths of black people at the hands of other black people. I understand because I asked.
When the answer was given, I listened. And, interestingly enough, I agree with him; black lives lost at the hands of other black people do matter. They matter very much and it would be very nice to solve that problem. But the black lives lost by other violent causes matter just as much even if fewer in number. And, it would be very nice to solve that problem as well. They both matter and the solutions to both problems matter.
It isn’t either-or. In this case, it is both-and. However, as we choose up sides on such important issues, we widen the gap between us in the unproductive battle about who is right. In the long run, nothing gets better because of our polarization. Those solutions that would be nice to have elude us as we look for solutions to only one side of the equation. And who do we blame? “Them” of course.
I’m pretty certain if we choose a side but make no attempt to learn opposing views, we’re just going to remain where we are at best. The world is much more complicated than either-or positions acknowledge. If all we want to do is keep grinding the gears then eventually the machinery stops working.
In this matter, we seem to have an either-or choice. We can continue to see the world in simplistic terms while attempting to find easy solutions to difficult and complicated problems or we can talk to those with different opinions to see if we can mesh. Perhaps solutions will emerge?
When we are entrenched in a position, are we not expecting others to change as they see the wisdom of our position? If others are entrenched, are they not expecting us to change? Doesn’t this look silly? And, isn’t this the very reason we criticize Congress? So, if each of us is unwilling to consider another point of view, how will anything ever be different and why would we expect Congress to change? Don’t we elect people based on their agreement with our polar views?
Seek out those with different views. Listen to what they have to say. Ask questions and offer opinions. Mesh.
I think Sean Scully would be happy to make it possible for people to at least exchange emails. All you have to do is express the desire to have reasonable, civil discussions with people with whom you obviously have differences of opinion.
Ask Sean to give your email away to an individual letter writer whose letter you find to be out of your field of vision. See what you can learn that may take you out of the either-or frame of mind.
Richard Cannon
Napa
Editor's note: We are always happy to facilitate such introductions among readers, though we never give out contact information of letter writers without permission.
