An either-or world makes for a target-rich environment

I find the world is much more complicated than an either-or outlook can accommodate. I understand what my friend meant when he asked the question about the deaths of black people at the hands of other black people. I understand because I asked.

When the answer was given, I listened. And, interestingly enough, I agree with him; black lives lost at the hands of other black people do matter. They matter very much and it would be very nice to solve that problem. But the black lives lost by other violent causes matter just as much even if fewer in number. And, it would be very nice to solve that problem as well. They both matter and the solutions to both problems matter.

It isn’t either-or. In this case, it is both-and. However, as we choose up sides on such important issues, we widen the gap between us in the unproductive battle about who is right. In the long run, nothing gets better because of our polarization. Those solutions that would be nice to have elude us as we look for solutions to only one side of the equation. And who do we blame? “Them” of course.

I’m pretty certain if we choose a side but make no attempt to learn opposing views, we’re just going to remain where we are at best. The world is much more complicated than either-or positions acknowledge. If all we want to do is keep grinding the gears then eventually the machinery stops working.