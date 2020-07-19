An election strategy for change

On Feb. 11, Napa County Progressive Alliance persuaded the Napa City Council to replace at-large elections -- a racist system that violates California's Voting Rights Act, which dilutes historically marginalized voters -- with district-based elections.
In November, while the nation revolts in big cities and small towns to demand racial justice for George Floyd, Napa voters will elect new city councilpersons to districts 2 and 4.
In Napa, the People's Collective organizes weekly protests in solidarity with justice for George Floyd, against systemic racism, and to defund the police. Municipalities across the country are defunding or even abolishing their police departments. Abolitionists in Napa have a historic opportunity, given the shift to district elections and general zeitgeist, to capture seats on city council this election.
Here lies an electoral strategy and policy pathway blueprint for police abolitionists to adopt, modify, and use for their own purposes.
Abolition is the act to abolish, or to formally put an end to, an oppressive or exploitative system, practice, or institution. Examples include the 1830 American anti-slavery movement, 1875 International Abolitionist Federation to abolish state regulation of sex work, and the prison abolition movement to systemically reform the racist prison-industrial complex.
Police abolition is a “socially liberal, fiscally conservative” public policy position that unites interests often on opposing sides of the political spectrum. It’s socially liberal because it centers public safety policy on social justice and fiscally conservative because it saves taxpayers dollars by ending police unions and reducing litigation for police misconduct and violence against residents.
Public-public partnerships provides Napa city, in partnership with Napa Valley College, a policy pathway towards police abolition. A public-public partnership, in contrast to public-private partnerships, a partnership whereby government outsources public services and resources to corporations, is a partnership between a government and another public agency to serve public interests.
For example, in 1998, two corporations tried to privatize Nashville, Tennessee's water system. The city kicked these corporations to the curb and partnered with the water workers union to re-engineer water services. By 2002, taxpayers saved $8.5 million and got lower rates.
Napa City can institute police abolition by re-institutionalizing it’s “Police Department” into a “Peace Department” and Napa Valley College can re-program its “Criminal Justice Training Center” into a “Social Justice Training Center” to train peace officers for Napa's new Peace Department; And to revise the Basic Police Academy, Advanced Officer Training, and Corrections Academy curriculum to train peace officers to de-escalate violent crime and to provide mental wellness care for survivors.
All punitive policing methods, including but not limited to chokeholds, racial profiling, and all violent use of force, will be removed from the training curriculum. Curriculum will be interdisciplinary and provide a critical race theory legal framework so peace officers understand jurisprudence issues faced by historically marginalized communities.
Napa Valley College’s Criminal Justice Training Center trained Oscar Grant's and Richard Poccia's killers, so re-developing the institution responsible for training these killer cops is restitution.
Per Government Code 3540; Title 5, 53200-53205, programs and curriculum, e.g. Social Justice Training Center, go through shared governance, via the Academic Senate Curriculum Committee, for approval. Faculty champions will draft and submit the program in accordance with the Standards and Criteria for Degree Programs and Certificates outlined in Chapter Four of Napa Valley College’s Curriculum Handbook.
In November, if police abolitionists win Napa City Council districts two, four, and the mayorship, they’ll capture a council majority. Napa Valley College Trustee Areas one, six, and seven are also up for election and if police abolitionists win these seats, they’ll control 3/4 of the board; and with a city council majority and 3/4 of the college board, police abolitionists, with public demand, could consolidate enough leverage to enjoin a public-public partnerships to abolish police.
A Social Justice Training Center provides vocational programs and career pathways for high school transfer students. Police abolitionists can also target both school boards, Napa County Board of Education (areas three, five, six and seven), Napa Valley Unified (areas two, four, five, and seven), St. Helena Unified (two seats), Calistoga Joint Unified (three seats); and city councils with municipal police departments, Napa (districts two and four), St Helena (three seats) and Calistoga (three seats) to pursue police abolition via public-public partnerships.
Since American Canyon (three seats) and Yountville (two seats) outsource police services via the Sheriff's Office, they can cancel their contracts with the sheriff to abolish their police. Electing police abolitionists to offices this cycle puts potential candidates in the pipeline to take over the Napa County Board of Supervisors over the next two to four years.
Per COVID-19, call Napa County Elections Office at (707) 299-1470 or email elections@countyofnapa.org to schedule an appointment to file nomination papers. Aug. 7 is the deadline to file papers or, if an incumbent fails to file, non-incumbent candidates have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Alex Shantz
St. Helena
