An election strategy for change

A Social Justice Training Center provides vocational programs and career pathways for high school transfer students. Police abolitionists can also target both school boards, Napa County Board of Education (areas three, five, six and seven), Napa Valley Unified (areas two, four, five, and seven), St. Helena Unified (two seats), Calistoga Joint Unified (three seats); and city councils with municipal police departments, Napa (districts two and four), St Helena (three seats) and Calistoga (three seats) to pursue police abolition via public-public partnerships.

Since American Canyon (three seats) and Yountville (two seats) outsource police services via the Sheriff's Office, they can cancel their contracts with the sheriff to abolish their police. Electing police abolitionists to offices this cycle puts potential candidates in the pipeline to take over the Napa County Board of Supervisors over the next two to four years.

Per COVID-19, call Napa County Elections Office at (707) 299-1470 or email elections@countyofnapa.org to schedule an appointment to file nomination papers. Aug. 7 is the deadline to file papers or, if an incumbent fails to file, non-incumbent candidates have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

Alex Shantz

St. Helena