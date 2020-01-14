Mr. Fred Armijo and his wife, Dorothy, have made a very generous donation to Community Action of Napa Valley Meals On Wheels program. Mr. Armijo is a graduate of Napa High School Class of 1962.
The first installment of this generous gift was received on Dec. 17, 2019 - and further donations will be contributed over multiple years. Fred and Dorothy decided that they needed to support Community Action of Napa Valley “to give back to the community in which he was raised” in particular, for Meals On Wheels.
The holiday season is a perfect opportunity to thank George Altamura and the board of directors of Hands Across The Valley for once again gene…
Community Action of Napa Valley serves 460 senior meals Monday through Friday and the endowment over the next six years will enable us to continue the vital work that we do in making sure our most vulnerable seniors have food and companionship to continue to enjoy a quality of life.
Mr. Armijo stated that he hoped all residents, and, particularly, fellow graduates of all Napa Valley schools, would contribute to this fine organization.
You have free articles remaining.
We are eternally grateful for the endowment that allows Meals On Wheels to continue to serve the seniors of Napa County.
Drene Johnson
Napa
Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019
We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.
The family of a man who opened fire on a sheriff's deputy appeals for more mental health care.
A Napa resident says forcing developers to install public art projects is a bad idea.
A reader decries the Register's coverage of the Drag Queens of the Valley show
A gay Napa man reacts to letters questioning LGBTQ-friendly policies and performances.