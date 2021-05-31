An evening with the "Godfather"

When I saw George Altamura sitting on the stage at the gorgeous Uptown Theater recently, my heart warmed. I remember meeting George, it must have been some time in the late ‘40s. He hung around with a guy named Wally Lagorio (another Italian) and he always had $2 bucks in his pocket that he could loan you.

He also had ideas. He came with a New York attitude (maybe Bronx) (Editor’s note: He’s from Buffalo, NY) that anything could be done if you put your heart in it. He loved Napa and knew what he wanted to stay here. We were glad to have him.

I loved his stories; I do the same thing; love to keep those memories alive. I'll admit that when I start a story my kids start shuffling their feet toward the door. Just you wait -- your kids will do it to you too.

It was perfect to have this event in the theater. Being isolated for so long, it was wonderful to just to sit there and see people all around you. Some I recognized and many not; It's hard with masks. Wow! Was that D. Sattui's girl-friend? Very pretty. These Italian guys really go for beautiful girls – or is it the other way around?

Thanks a million George. We do love you. I'll meet you at "The Old Adobe for lunch.

Barbara Ciapponi

Napa