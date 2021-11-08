An excessively expensive solution

I am a lifelong liberal and I see firsthand the homelessness in our beloved valley on a daily basis, and I welcome ideas and solutions that are reasonable and viable and sustainable.

Nov. 3’s article by Edward Booth ("Napa City Council hears plan to reduce homelessness across Bay Area"), about a plan proposed by All Home, a non-profit, to our elected officials, seems to me, from the information at hand, to have none of the features I mentioned.

First of all, I do not agree with the “1-2-4” metric alluded to that for every one interim home, two permanent homes, and 4 prevention interventions are needed. My intuition tells me that it should be more like 2-“1”-100-plus: two interims housing to “one permanent,” by which I mean a structure that is permanently relegated to homeless family use (not that an individual or family would ever consider it a permanent status) to 100-plus preventative interventions, which is my way of numerically expressing that this is where the emphasis and energy needs to be.

Finally, $42 million price tag to help 187 people avoid homelessness for one year is a non-starter for the simple reason that it is unreasonable and unsustainable, and I hope all would agree is just not viable. That’s $225,000 per person, for one year, folks.

How many of our neighbors each spend $225,000 per year to subsist? Does anyone think we can really make a lasting dent in this serious issue with that kind of price tag?

I hope our elected officials will respond to my concerns.

Mark Gardner

Napa