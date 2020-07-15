An exemplary definition of white privilege

Tensions are running high during these trying times, and that discord has certainly been reflected in the letters to the editor of this and every other newspaper across the nation.
We have letters from that kid we all knew in high school who failed science three times, explaining how the pandemic is total nonsense and the doctors and nurses are all deep state actors; we have letters pleading not to remove statues of long-dead traitors because otherwise our children won’t know their history (‘tis true, with all the statues removed in post-war Germany, schoolchildren there have absolutely no idea who won or lost World War II); and of course, we have a very heated mayoral race and the myriad letters expressing how a candidate who refuses to fly the Pride Flag under the American flag and welcomes members of the neo-fascist Proud Boys to political fundraisers is “the right leader for our city.”
All of these are entertaining to be sure, but it will be near impossible for any letter yet unwritten to match the sheer ignorance and absolute absurdity of Rick Oxford’s recent bumble-rant ("Just obey the law and don't have a confrontation," July 11).
In summarizing how he has been pulled over no less than 8 times in a year, Oxford writes – and I quote – “if you’re not driving a stolen car, committing a crime or have warrants, you are not going to have a problem with law enforcement.”
Breonna Taylor: shot eight times and killed while asleep in her home.
Botham Jean: shot and killed while eating ice cream on the sofa in his living room.
Philando Castille: shot and killed in front of his girlfriend and four-year-old daughter after notifying officers that he had a legally carried firearm.
Akai Gurley: shot and killed while walking down the stairs of his apartment building.
Stephon Clark: shot eight times (including six in the back) and killed while holding a phone in his grandmother’s backyard.
Tamir Rice: shot and killed while playing with a toy gun in a park.
Michael Brown: shot and killed while walking down the street with a friend.
Atatiana Jefferson: shot and killed in her home by police responding to a call that her front door was ajar.
The list goes on and on and on and on…
A more accurate version of Mr. Oxford’s view should probably read: “If you’re not sleeping in your bed, leaving your front door open, eating ice cream on your couch, walking down your stairs, playing in a park, or walking with a friend down a street, then you are not going to have a problem with law enforcement.”
Let me be clear, this letter is in absolutely no way an indictment or an attack on the Napa Police Department, or any police department that is truly committed to community policing.
On the contrary, I have the utmost faith and confidence in Chief Plummer, Chief Potter before him, and all the policewomen and men in our city and their zeal for community engagement. Working downtown, on multiple occasions I have seen police respond to incidents that I was certain would end in violent confrontation, and each and every time our police de-escalated the situation in a stunningly efficient and professional manner.
But at the same time, we must be exceedingly vigilant of the fact that the realities of our day-to-day lives in fair Napa town are starkly different from those in so many other cities – big and small – across the country. And we should take great care not to commit the all-too-common sin of confirmation bias, as Mr. Oxford has clearly done, in saying, “I have never been shot by a police officer while obeying the law, therefore no one has.”
Finally, and perhaps most difficultly, many of us (present company included) need to seriously think about the idea of systemic white privilege in our society, how it affects us, and how it affects the way we treat others in our lives. While he certainly did not intend it this way, Mr. Oxford’s letter was as an exemplary definition of white privilege as one could hope to find.
And his letter as well as my own both danced around – perhaps even explicitly omitted – the discussion of race and its role in the injustices so many are so passionately protesting against.
It went without saying that each of the eight names listed above belonged to an African-American, but the very fact that went without saying highlights just how immense a problem we must work to overcome.
Chris Hammaker
Napa
