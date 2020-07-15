An exemplary definition of white privilege

Let me be clear, this letter is in absolutely no way an indictment or an attack on the Napa Police Department, or any police department that is truly committed to community policing.

On the contrary, I have the utmost faith and confidence in Chief Plummer, Chief Potter before him, and all the policewomen and men in our city and their zeal for community engagement. Working downtown, on multiple occasions I have seen police respond to incidents that I was certain would end in violent confrontation, and each and every time our police de-escalated the situation in a stunningly efficient and professional manner.

But at the same time, we must be exceedingly vigilant of the fact that the realities of our day-to-day lives in fair Napa town are starkly different from those in so many other cities – big and small – across the country. And we should take great care not to commit the all-too-common sin of confirmation bias, as Mr. Oxford has clearly done, in saying, “I have never been shot by a police officer while obeying the law, therefore no one has.”