Think of this as my exit interview from the Napa Valley.
In a few days, my family and I are leaving Napa Valley for a new home in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. We leave behind too many friends to count. An environment so beautiful it’s sometimes hard to catch your breath. A local wine industry we truly love. Our boy was born here. He’s only four and a half but when you ask him “what’s Napa” he responds, “wine.” When Henry is older, he’ll still say he grew up in wine country. Only it will be Oregon wine country.
Most of you here in Napa will stay, and for that I salute you. Still others are going to follow us, many for the same reasons we are leaving (the high cost of housing that outweighs the beauty and pleasure of living here), while others will find different reasons to leave.
I would be remiss if I did not take this occasion of our moving away from Napa Valley to offer advice to the leaders, citizens and industry members of this valley, all based on my experience. So, here goes.
There is only one economy in the Napa Valley: Wine. Continue to support initiatives that seek to punish what are some of the most responsible farmers and producers anywhere in America and risk a justified exodus and with it the tax revenue that funds just about everything this county wants to accomplish.
Want some suggestions on how to empower this local economy? Happy to help:
1. Start allowing weddings at wineries. The depth of the absurdity that is the ban on weddings at wineries is so great that it can’t really be measured with traditional tools. Sure, put restrictions on the amounts and locations, but stop forcing people give their money to Sonoma business and the Sonoma economy instead of Napa’s.
2. Before you start capitulating to the demands of a very small minority of power-hungry, egocentric, fact-less, emotion driven NIMBYs who demand you significantly curtail the wine industry, keep in mind the demands and threats will never stop, no matter how much you give in. Grow a pair and demand these “activists” provide facts, not emotion.
3. Update and make rational the Use Permitting process for Napa wineries or face the consequences. Right now, the use permitting process is so outdated, so irrational and so expensive that the county is actually incentivizing violations.
The Napa Board of Supervisors’ December Code Compliance Resolution validates this view. This new process for bringing wineries into compliance with their use permit is reflective of how Napa government has completely capitulated to radical NIMBYs in your midst. It’s going to cost millions. You don’t like corporate winery ownership? You want local ownership? Too bad. You are going to get exactly the corporate ownership you don’t want as you force wineries to sell or go bankrupt under the system you’ve put in place for permit holders to come into compliance.
4. Do something about the lack of housing in Napa, and do it now. There is an abundance of very talented people who desperately want to live here, build careers here and set down roots here with family. But they can’t. They can’t find housing (even rental housing) they can afford. If you don’t fix this, all you are going to have is an aging population, no one to work in and shop in local business and a diminishing tax base.
5. Support and promote local educational institutions with every dollar you can muster. Education is the silver bullet. You want a local economy that can support higher paying jobs? You need educated people. Every dollar you can muster.
6. Do something now to preserve the wine history of Napa Valley. Where is the Napa Valley Wine Museum? Where is the vault that holds hundreds of thousands of bottles of Napa’s wine history? Where is the county-funded wine historian? How is it that there is no Napa Valley Wine Institute that provides a deep library documenting the history of wine in the Valley, housing thousands of hours of interviews with those who have worked in the industry, providing thousands of square feet of meeting space? Get on this before you lose more of your history.
That’s my two cents that I leave for you as I motor 560 miles north, to another state and another wine community with my family in tow.
This place we leave is special. Everyone knows this. Don’t listen to those who tell you Napa Valley is going to hell in a handbag due to the wine industry. It isn’t. And address the issues that you must to help sustain the wine industry here and the thousands of good people and good families who work in that industry.
Tom Wark
Napa