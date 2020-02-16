Our election ballots have arrived and Napa County voters will be deciding an elected office that has not been seriously contested in decades, the Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector. The Treasurer-Tax Collector's office requires current and relevant experience in dealing with county and school agency finances, which is why I am supporting Bob Minahen.
I hired Bob as the county's Financial Reporting Manager in 2008, and two years later he became the Assistant Auditor-Controller. Bob has been responsible for overseeing Napa County's $500 million property tax distributions to the schools, county, cities, town and special districts throughout his 12-year county career.
He has worked directly with the Napa County Office of Education to ensure that property tax calculations impacting school agencies are accurate and in accordance with California laws. His 12 years of property tax experience makes him the ideal candidate to take on the responsibilities of the Treasurer-Tax Collector.
Bob's success in impacting the future of Napa County is demonstrated through his Jail Financing Plan. The plan, with the commitment of the Board of Supervisors, will result in a $128 million construction project financed without the issuance of taxpayer funded debt. Bob has also been at the forefront of the county's effort to control the impact of rising pension liabilities.
Please join Treasurer-Tax Collectors and Auditor-Controllers serving Napa County taxpayers for the past 30 years in supporting Bob Minahen for Treasurer-Tax Collector.
Pam Kindig
Retired, Napa County Auditor-Controller
Napa