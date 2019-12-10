To the Hon. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, and to Rep. Mike Thompson: Would someone please explain to me, through this column, how we can give nearly $400 million to Ukraine for military aid when we are running such a high deficit?
I, as a taxpaying citizen, do not understand what you do with our money.
A measure now promoted for “education and local government funding” has qualified for the November 2020 ballot. This measure would revise Prop…
I know that the president, who claims to be working for the American people, signed the bill and eventually released the funds. But he won’t even explain to the American people how he pays his fair share of taxes.
You have free articles remaining.
Know in advance that my future vote will be determined by your answer. Thanks for helping inform the citizenry.
Larry Gordon
Napa