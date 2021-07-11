An hour a day makes the drought go away

This drought will be painful. Wells and springs will go dry. They will take longer to re-charge. People will suffer. Yet, St. Helena has more than enough water to get through it without draconian restrictions. We could provide water for all residents by changing our water policy for only one hour per day — maybe two.

Our “Safe Water Yield” is 1,900 AF. That is less than 1% of the 33 year average.

We use around 100 AF per month during the winter (November to April) and average around 200 AF per month from May through October. That comes to an average of 3 acre feet per day in the winter and 6 acre feet per day during the hot months.

St. Helena gets most of its water from Bell Canyon, two city wells, and Napa City (by contract).

Do the math. From today until Nov. 1 (4 months), we need roughly 200 AF per month, or 800 AF. Bell Canyon is 40% full. If we keep Bell Canyon above 25% capacity for fire protection, we can still get 300 AF from her. We have around 100 AF from our contract with Napa; plus, the Star just reported that Napa has promised an additional 145 AF.

So we have 545 AF of that 800 AF guaranteed. That means we only need around 255 AF of water from now until November — or 2 AF per day for the next 120 days. Where to get it?