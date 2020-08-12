An important choice for our community

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lost in the many health and economic challenges facing our elected leadership, the Napa County Board of Supervisors will soon be making a decision that will have a significant impact on our community.

Before them are competing visions of remaking our Napa community airport into an asset that will reach its full potential to provide increased revenue to the county to pay for critical public safety and community services. The importance of this outcome is magnified as we face the economic challenges of COVID-19 and its long-term aftermath.

Lynx-Napa, who took over operations of our airport from The Jet Center in 2018, has proven to be an excellent community partner improving the airport’s operations immediately and investing in our community. From Day 1, Lynx-Napa has invested over $1.4 million in our airport to improve operations, provide environmentally friendly equipment, and other upgrades to services. They have also invested in our people, raising the salaries of all team members living in Napa County to above living wage, which account for over $400,000 in salary increases for members of our community.