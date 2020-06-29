An inaccurate picture of police violence

Of course, not all policed people are treated equal. Black people in the United States are three times more likely to be killed by police than white people, according to the Marshall Project. The same source also indicates that Black people are LESS likely to be armed during police interactions than white people.

It is irresponsible for the Napa Valley Register to present the "We Back Blue" group's action as a neutral response to the ongoing largely women and people of color-led Black Lives Matter actions in Napa. The data is clear. Police in this country are killing people on a near-daily basis. (Just this month, Sean Monterrossa's family buried him after he was shot and killed by Vallejo police). Police in this country are killing Black people and people of color at higher rates than white people.

In an effort to "fair and balanced," the Napa Valley Register has missed the point - We Back Blue is just fine with the status-quo (in which white people are protected by police white Black and brown people are vulnerable to them). The Black Lives Matter movement is about liberation from the status quo, about visioning a future in which Black and Brown people are safe while exercising, buying groceries, getting Wendy's, sleeping.