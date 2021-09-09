An instant bond

I turned on the Today Show — they were showing the first plane had hit the World Trade Center. As I continued getting ready for school, the horror of the attack was being televised. I knew that today would be forever different.

I arrived at Saint Helena Primary School in shock. Our principal, Robin MacRae, called us together in the staff room. Her advice was that we give no additional information, but just listen to kids’ questions and answer directly. Good advice, but it didn’t prepare me for the next hour.

I was scared, parents were scared, children were scared. Adults were crying; children, ages five through seven, were clinging; everyone looking for answers as they arrived in Room 10. This was a test of our “Multi-Age Program” community.

We sat on the rug — it was then, I realized my immediate task was to keep everyone calm and lessen the gut-wrenching fear we were all feeling. I remember looking out at parents Shannon Kuleto, Nelly Ortega, Holly Preston, Jamie Bertoli and many others who were looking to me to process what was happening and what to say to their children.