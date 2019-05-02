The Napa High Alumni Association would like to invite the community to join us for our Second General Meeting of the year on Wednesday, May 8.
The meeting will be held at Hop Creek Pub at 3:30 p.m. Guest speakers include:
--Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, NVUSD Superintendent, who will talk with us about current "NVUSD happenings;"
--Mike Pearson, NVUSD Facilities, Maintenance and Operation;
-- incoming Napa High Principal Monica Ready. They will be available for a Q&A. We would love for you to attend.
Marilyn Reid
NHAA President