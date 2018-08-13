Over the past few years I have enjoyed the columns written by Lynne Champlin under the title “Coffee, Tea or Me?” I have often wondered if some day someone might see a path to sexual exploitation in the third choice above.
Far from it. It was totally unexpected that the word “exotic” suffered a politically correct karate chop ("Term 'exotic' is extremely troubling," Aug. 10). The use of that adjective was described as “extremely troubling.” Actually, I can think of many other threats that are so troubling that they keep me up at night.
As a naturalized citizen of Northern European origin, I have no real voice to address the racial snubs that have been dished out to people of various degrees of pigmentation, physical conformation, or ethnic affiliation. What I can tell you, however, is this: Despite the distress the word has caused Ms. Singh and others, I vote against purging the adjective “exotic” from the English language.
Having arrived in this country as an imperfect English speaker and having worked as a waitress, graduating to a statistical typist job (no electric typewriters yet), attending night school, etc., I can assure you that people of any creed who live below the mainstream have their share of obstacles and snubs to overcome.
In the 1960s, I was addressed as a “Fräulein” (little woman), the post-World War II connotation being that a “Fräulein” would dish out sexual favors for a chocolate bar. What should anyone do in that type of situation? There is a great communications tool: the barrier of formality. The clear message that a low level of suggestive comments is unacceptable works every time. This type of assertiveness works for everyone, regardless of race or national origin.
Lynne Champlin wrote her article to amuse and entertain. She succeeded admirably in that endeavor. I am sure she had no malice in her heart when she described the bi-racial man’s creatively enhanced appearance as exotic. The article was written in a cheerful, humorous tone.
To me, it looks like assertiveness gone off in the wrong direction when someone nitpicks an entertaining writer’s choice of words.
We live in a country that has a rich history, and as a veteran in Yountville expressed it, that history has its fair share of scars and pimples. A Japanese friend of mine, a proud American who was interned with his family, explained it this way: “there are strategic measures taken during times of war that have a devastating effect on the affected groups of people.”
The U.S. is still the country that rewards those who seize the opportunity to contribute to their own and their country’s success.
Please, let us not purge that beautiful world “exotic” from the English language. It is a fine descriptor of a vibrant component in the tossed salad fabric of our society.
Maren Daglia
Napa