An open letter from Napa City Manager to our community and employees

As we continue to weather another month of changing orders from the state level, I am continually impressed and enheartened by the perseverance and strength of our city, its residents, and our Napa staff.

As things continue to shift, the city has been working diligently to adjust our budget to fit our new reality while having as little impact on staff and residents as possible.

So far this fiscal year, we have made $12.7 million in budget cuts across departments. We have transferred $2.9 million to our General Fund from other spending areas and may also transfer up to $3.65 million of our reserves this year to cover nearly $20 million in projected revenue reductions.

In an effort to create additional expenditure savings, we entered Fiscal Year 2020/21 with 32 frozen staff positions and anticipate holding additional positions vacant throughout the year. As an example, the city has chosen to refrain from filling the Director of Parks and Recreation position following the retirement of longtime director John Coates.

Instead, we will shift the department to fall under the oversight of Vin Smith, Director of Community Development, with employees reporting directly to their current managers.