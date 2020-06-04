An open letter from Napa's city manager to our community and employees

During a May 5 budget workshop, there was significant discussion about making changes within the Parks and Recreation Department, such as leaving positions vacant, moving offices into city-owned facilities, bringing the Parks and Trees Division to Public Works and the Recreation Division to Community Development, as well as proposed layoffs. Given how much our community loves our Parks & Recreation programs and employees, it was no surprise when I heard from community members asking the city to reconsider the proposed cuts. It was also clear there was misinformation spreading: namely, that these cuts had already been decided (they have not) and that our Parks and Trees Commission would be dissolved (it will not).

I am listening, city leadership is listening, and your City Council is listening. We all take our public service obligations seriously and are committed to this community. Together, we must determine the best path forward for our community, our city, and our valued employees. For example: the current public health orders present a significant challenge to our recreation and senior programs. These restrictions are changing frequently, but we know we will need to be as creative as possible to continue providing services, and that things will not be the same as before.