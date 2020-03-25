An open letter to county leadership

We have been through a great deal together as a community. I think in many ways our bonds as a community have helped us to overcome the many challenges we have faced – floods, earthquakes, fires, power shut-downs.

In every case, we have seen what it is like to have our daily routines, work, businesses, and family budgets turned on their heads, and in every case we have done an admirable job of figuring out where help comes from outside and what we generate from inside to take care of our neighbors and friends.

I think you have information that may help us through this difficult time when we need to come together. I encourage you to entertain the idea that ‘we can handle the truth,’ and you will be surprised at how we can rally, make sacrifices, think creatively about how to take care of each other.

Right now, I have friends closing businesses, people laid off from jobs. Maybe you think of this as necessary or unfortunate “collateral damage.” I don’t. I think of it as personal sacrifice -- ideally for a greater good. They are seeing a business they built killed and the prospect of personal bankruptcy – never-mind the community of employees that used to have a job with that company.