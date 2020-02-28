An open letter to Mitt Romney

An open letter to Mitt Romney

Dear Senator Romney, I feel I just have to say

you put country over party that fateful day.

The GOP Party has become a Trumpian Cult.

For most senators to lie like him is the result.

You were the only Republican to honor your oath

Others deemed the whole trial something to loathe.

They could care less what they were actually doing

to free and fair elections this may be our undoing.

It is now deemed fine to ask foreigners to meddle

to assure that on Trump the outcome will settle.

It is difficult for me to believe it has come to this-

that oath-taking senators do their oath so dismiss.

I applaud you, kind sir, for standing up so tall

even with your back pressed against the wall.

While others in your party now may openly revile you,

I admire your stand and am sure many others do too.

You were truthful and gave honor where it is due

to God not without realizing what might ensue.

The barrage of hatred spewed out is shocking to me

also, that you’re the only hero. Just how can this be?

What has become of us, the once respected USA, I ask

that only one Republican felt he/she was up to the task?

Thank you, Romney, for giving us even a glimmer of hope

for our government now stands on a very slippery slope.

Dorothy Northey

Yountville

