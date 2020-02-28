An open letter to Mitt Romney

Dear Senator Romney, I feel I just have to say

you put country over party that fateful day.

The GOP Party has become a Trumpian Cult.

For most senators to lie like him is the result.

You were the only Republican to honor your oath

Others deemed the whole trial something to loathe.

They could care less what they were actually doing

to free and fair elections this may be our undoing.

It is now deemed fine to ask foreigners to meddle

to assure that on Trump the outcome will settle.

It is difficult for me to believe it has come to this-

that oath-taking senators do their oath so dismiss.

I applaud you, kind sir, for standing up so tall

even with your back pressed against the wall.

While others in your party now may openly revile you,