An open letter to Napa residents

Last, but not least: we acknowledge that our employees and bargaining units want us to gather and evaluate more information about the impacts of the pandemic. That way, we can better understand what the city is facing before the Labor Management Team regroups with bargaining units to discuss our financial situation and collaborate on potential solutions. We appreciate the many hours that city employees and bargaining units have put towards our discussions over the last several months, and agree that more data will help us identify meaningful short-term and long-term solutions.

The reductions we have adopted are deep, and every department and resident of the city will feel their impact. But this community is strong and resilient. I believe in our city's leadership and value our community's commitment to listening to one another. As history has proven, we, the city of Napa, will navigate our way through this difficult time together toward a bright and solvent future.

As city leadership continues to analyze our financial challenges for both FY 2019/20 and FY 2020/21, we will continue to provide our employees and the Napa community with informational updates. Please stay tuned to the city's website at CityOfNapa.org and "cityofnapa" on social media.

Thank you again to everyone who has contributed to seeking solutions as we work through these hardships together.