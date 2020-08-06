An open letter to President Trump

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Mr. President: Isn’t it time to start doing the right things for our country instead of just trying to please your base and get re-elected? You bill yourself as the “law and order” president.

Here’s an idea that will reinforce that positioning. Issue an executive order and/or push for Congress to pass a law that requires everybody in this country to wear a mask when outside of their homes, with consequences (fines), and enforce it through federal, state, and local policing.

I’m guessing you’d like COVID-19 to go away. It won’t until a vaccine is created and distributed widely. We’re months away from that, as you know. The recovery of the economy will follow the containment of the virus. The virus is the horse. The economy is the cart. Put the horse ahead of the cart. It’s that simple.

The obvious downside of this order or legislation is that will upset your base. So what? Ask yourself what’s better for this country … containing COVID-19 to avoid a Depression that will rival the Great One, or making the tough decision to do the obvious right thing, even at the risk of not being re-elected?