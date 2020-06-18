An open letter to the President from a 15-year-old girl

Dear Donald Trump,
This person is a stranger I've seen on the street before. And his name is racism; noun; prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's race is superior.
I watched him walk around killing people, for a reason I will never understand.
I do know you are not born racist, you are taught to be racist. But any person with two eyes and a brain would see it's not right.
George Floyd was a father, who moved to Minnesota, all he wanted was to be a better dad. (CNN) The officer, Derek Chaovin, who murdered him, worked security with him at a local restaurant.
I have white shame for all the white people who wear discrimination on their shirts like a name tag.
President Donald Trump said, "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. This is a great day for him. It's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody." (BBC) He was talking about how many people got jobs.
I ask you, Mr. President, how can he be happy if he's gone? Why would he care about jobs when he can no longer work at his? How can his family or friends or anyone that knew him and loved him, be happy? And to anyone including you, who think this was right, what if that knee was on your neck?
Mikayla Parsons
Napa
