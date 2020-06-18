An open letter to the President from a 15-year-old girl

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Donald Trump,

This person is a stranger I've seen on the street before. And his name is racism; noun; prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one's race is superior.

I watched him walk around killing people, for a reason I will never understand.

I do know you are not born racist, you are taught to be racist. But any person with two eyes and a brain would see it's not right.

George Floyd was a father, who moved to Minnesota, all he wanted was to be a better dad. (CNN) The officer, Derek Chaovin, who murdered him, worked security with him at a local restaurant.

I have white shame for all the white people who wear discrimination on their shirts like a name tag.

President Donald Trump said, "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. This is a great day for him. It's a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody." (BBC) He was talking about how many people got jobs.