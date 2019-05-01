Virginia Heffernan's editorial certainly struck a chord with me ("The white male savior we’ve finally outgrown," May 1). I resemble Joe Biden; I might be a foot shorter than he, however I am a " white" male of a certain age and usually have a ready answer to the world's problems. He has a bigger smile and probably a bigger bank account, and more personal power, but we share the self image of being the man to fix stuff.
When I see a "homeless" person for instance, my immediate thought is "if he would clean up his act and get a job he would be better off." This translates to "if he looked like me he would be acceptable." Part of my awakening to the futility and judgmentalism of such thinking came when I had an encounter with just such a person. In the course of our conversation, he quoted the bible verse about looking at the birds and how the Heavenly Father feeds them.
This made me consider whether I, with my many worries and concerns, was really better off than he.
This savior complex is enhanced by my Christian faith, which I suspect I also share with Mr. Biden. We are expected to do good and therefore tend to take charge every chance we get. Having the ready answer and the self-confidence that we know what's right.
The question I and, I suppose, other "awakened" white male fixers need the answer to is: how can things get fixed if I can't do it? In Biden's case, I think he should shift his support and resources, and influence to the Democratic candidate who is the least like him.
The Democrats have an opportunity at this juncture to change the nature of politics in America in such a way that America can achieve a greatness it has always had the potential to attain. To be a country that cares about people more than politics, power, wealth and personal gain. We as citizens should try to make that happen however we can.
Rich Hazeltine
Napa