In belated response to mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Ron Rogers writes to give us more of the same old left-wing gun-control rhetoric (“Time to act sensibly on guns,” Sept. 21). Let’s examine some of his arguments and contentions.
Rogers touts a 2009 report predicting that America would have more to fear from “violent right-wing extremist groups” than from Islamist extremism. He also names the KKK and neo-Nazis as prominent right-wing groups. “Ha!” he claims in effect. “You see? The shootings in El Paso and Dayton prove that report correct!”
Is he paying any attention to what he himself writes? The El Paso and Dayton shooters were, indeed, white guys, but they didn’t belong to the KKK or to any other group. How does their culpability confirm the report he so desperately wants to support?
It would be fair to call the El Paso shooter a racist. After all, he targeted Hispanics. But, in his manifesto, he also professed radical environmentalism as a motive for his crime. He hated those Mexicans because they were reproducing, overpopulating, and spoiling his pristine Texas wilderness. And that’s a leftist argument, isn’t it? Who was to blame for the shooter’s twisted perceptions? Paul Ehrlich? Margaret Sanger? John Muir? Or the shooter himself?
The Dayton shooter was explicitly a leftist, hated Trump, and admired the heroes of Antifa. How does that example support Rogers in his claim?
I’ve made the following point before, but Rogers hasn’t been paying attention. It is simply false to assert that white males commit most of the mass shootings in this country. The majority of mass shootings are committed by black males against black males and do not involve any of the super-scary weapons that make gun control activists soil their Depends. Weapons are typically handguns and shotguns. Even the New York Times acknowledged this reality – on May 22nd, 2016, in an article titled: “A Drumbeat of Multiple Shootings, but America Isn’t Listening.”
Reporters for the Times concluded that three-fourths of mass shootings were a matter of black-on-black crime in poor neighborhoods. This truth is in dispute only amongst the ignorant.
Rogers tells us that “Americans seem to have a morbid interest in military-style weaponry.” Who is he to judge others’ interests as “morbid”? I conclude that Rogers has a morbid interest in the interests of his fellow Americans.
One great thing about an interest in firearms is that you might actually learn something about them. Military small arms and rounds are not, as Rogers pretends, “designed for the efficient killing of human beings.” Modern military doctrine prefers wounding the enemy to killing him. One opposing soldier wounded requires two more to take care of him. That translates into three effective casualties for the price of one. For this reason, small arms are typically of smaller caliber than they could be.
The dreaded AR-15 is a nice little rifle, but that’s all it is. There is nothing magical about it. A heavy compound bow is far more deadly. You can kill a grizzly bear with one of those things. A round from an AR-15 will only make the bear ornery.
At any rate, no rifle is especially dangerous because of its “style,” as Rogers suggests. Many dealers sell AR-15s that look exactly like ordinary hunting rifles – so as not to scare people who don’t know anything about guns. AR-15 deer rifles have exactly the same capacities as “military-style” AR-15s. The “style” means absolutely nothing.
Rogers may, indeed, see his unconstitutional fantasy enacted. I can’t say the courts have much regard for the Bill of Rights. If this eventuality occurs, I hope Rogers will be very pleased with himself.
He won’t have done anything to stem any form of gun violence.
Hilary Genevieve
Vallejo