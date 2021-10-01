An unexpected encounter at The Table

Pleased with my burst of productivity, I remembered a stack of clean dishcloths, nicely folded, in the passenger seat of my car. My last stop was to give them to The Table. A friend on the board had told me that The Table always needed dishcloths. I walked in, just as the 3 p.m. lunch was being served, and offered them to a sweet-looking lady who appeared to be in charge.

"One of my friends told me you needed dishcloths, so I brought these," I said.

"Thank you, dear," she replied.

"I could bake some desserts for you, if you like," I added.

"That is very kind of you, dear, but it isn't necessary. " She looked at me searchingly. "Dear, would you like a meal?"

I stared at her, taken aback, and then saw myself through her eyes. I was disheveled and sans jewelry, not even a wedding band. My split-tooth grin, which stakes my claim to the Clan Claymore and gave me that country-western singer look when I was young, today means I never had braces when I was a kid. My toes poked out of my shoes (so comfortable! but I had been meaning to buy new ones), and there I was in rump-sprung gym leggings, in which I had sworn I would never be seen in public.