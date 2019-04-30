I would like to present the other side of “Seven truths pro-lifers don't recognize," as was in The Napa Valley Register on April 17.
1. Legalized abortion doesn't prevent women from having back-alley abortions. No doubt it slows it down, but there will be a few for whatever reason, will not go to a clinic to have it done. Legalized abortion doesn't always prevent women from physical harm, and sometimes permanent health problems.
I worked 22 years as a nurse in a psych unit in Illinois. The hospital where I worked at that time didn't perform abortions, they were referred to a clinic about 100 miles away. The clinic was staffed with unsupervised medical students from a nearby medical teaching hospital. If there were problems, the patient was transferred to the hospital, without a paper trail. Space doesn't permit, and I couldn't anyway (confidentiality) to relate incidents I have dealt with.
Being legal doesn't make it moral. Nor 100 percent safe.
2 . Ms. Dahlgren is right, the best method of prevention, is conception control. The only 100 percent sure way to prevent abortion is abstinence. With the many forms of conception control, none of them are 100 percent sure nor safe. I am sure her response would be, if properly used they would be. How many couples, especially teenagers at the no-return point, says, wait a minute, I forgot to put it on, or I forgot to take my conception control pill, and etc.
Then there is the possibility you can name it: Leaky, Squeaky, or What Went Wrong. No problem, there is abortion. Why isn't adoption considered? Adoption lines are long.
3. How wrong can you be? There is medical, and scientific evidence that there is something alive, and growing from Day 1. I think what she meant, was that which is alive, and growing can't be determined it is human. I once debated a lady at a Sunday school class party on the subject of abortion. She used the argument that you can't tell when life begins, and further said, in the early stages of development, you can't tell whether it is a human embryo, or a puppy dog embryo. I was confused.
She said you can't tell when life begins, yet she talked about the early stages of development. When I asked her how many women go to a Planned Parenthood clinic because they think they are going to have a puppy dog? She started crying, and left the party.
Isn't the purpose of abortion to prevent a living organism from living, and developing? Does she think women carry in their body for nine months a dead growing blob?
4. If a woman can't be told “no” about choices for her body, why when a woman chooses to abort her own life, she is rushed to the hospital, emergency procedures performed against her choices, and admitted to a controlled psych facility? If she continues to refuse medicines, and treatments, a court order is acquired, she is determined incompetent and court ordered to take meds, and receive treatments. That is the way it was in Illinois; Is that wrong?
5. This is the Utopia of self-centeredness, selfishness, and I am a god in control. The apostle Paul in II Tim,3:1-4 states that in the last days people will be lovers of self, lovers of pleasure, more than lovers of God. There is a song that says “Oh, How Sweet To Hold A Newborn Baby.” Has Ms. Dahlgren never held a baby, tickled it on the cheeks, and watched it goo goo, and kick its feet?
If an aged parent , grandparent or a closer family member because of an accident needs care, and becomes a hindrance to your ability to plan your life, do you abort them?
6. How many of these immigrant children has Ms. Dahlgren fostered or provided care? Is her attitude, if women would have had an abortion, their careers wouldn't be interrupted, and there wouldn't be a problem?
7. She is right, the operative word is choice. Pro means you are for something, and choice means you prefer something over another. I am pro-choice; it Just so happens my choice is pro-life. If your choice is opposite to my pro-life, then your choice is pro what?
I would like to be with Ms. Dahlgren when she goes to Trancas Steakhouse, and orders a steak. When the server asks, how do you want your steak: rare, medium rare, or well done. And she replies, "Oh Pro Choice Please." Will the server bring her an aborted steak?
Whether you believe it is a human embryo, puppy embryo, or a growing blob, you have to admit the purpose of abortion is to prevent the development of something from growing into its full potential.
David Turner
Napa