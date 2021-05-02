And now, direct from Mount Sinai: The Constitution

If the Founders had pretended to be creating an immutable system for all time, one for which every bit of fine-tuning had already been done, there would be no “Amendments to the Constitution,” no Supreme Court to interpret its various aspects. There would be no mechanisms to allow the Law of the Land to adapt to stunning changes in the world, changes so drastic and unforeseeable that a rigid form of government would surely shatter under their weight.

We are now living through just such momentous changes. We are confronting issues of justice, equality, and the common good, issues of such scale and importance that to ignore them is to threaten the heart of the Founders’ creation. Here are two areas where change is so overdue that it’s become actually anti-American, if not criminal.

First, the D.C. statehood issue. With a population over 700,000 — larger than those of Vermont and Wyoming — what possible arguments can be lodged against it becoming a state? Of course: It’s not in the Constitution. Well, that settles that. The Founders knew all along that D.C would become a huge metro area, but decided its citizens should pay taxes but never have voting representation in Congress. Sure.