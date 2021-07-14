And then there were none

Help! Another one gone — Don Townsend — Don Jones — Ken Jennings, etc.

Of course we still have a great group of young men in the police and Sheriff Office, but not the ones I knew — not the young men I grew up with — the ones who knew my dad at the county garage.

While attending a memorial mass at St. Apollinairis for Don Townsend, I couldn't help noticing most of the attendance were women "of a certain age.” Then I thought: "Of course, the men go first."

It was nice to see young officers in full uniform at the front entrance standing to greet people. We are very proud of our young men; they have devoted their lives to the community of Napa.

Upon leaving, I took the hand of a young officer at the door and thanked them all for being there. He held my hand for a moment and asked, "Tell me, is it all true? The stories Don told us about what Napa was like in the ‘old’ days.”

I said, “Yes, it was all true!” Whatever he said, he never lied. We were the greatest of friends, they were always our buddies, and we were proud of them.

What did you tell him Don?

Barbara Uhles Ciapponi

Napa