Editor’s note: This is a response to a letter from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals critical of NeuroSpring’s work with animals. The letters appear together in the Dec. 6 print edition of the Register.
For 16 million people each year, the pain and fear caused by stroke is not “unimaginable” – it is their direct and immediate experience, one that is not shared by the anesthetized rats used in our studies. Research using animal models of stroke has to date led to the creation of four emergency treatments and more than a dozen preventative treatments, all of which offer known, measurable benefits to the stroke patient.
At the same time, animal research has prevented an uncounted number of candidate treatments from being administered to critically-ill stroke patients after those candidate treatments were discovered to be ineffective or even dangerous in animals. Neglecting this record of success in an effort to denigrate the value of animal research in the development of medical treatments is, at best, grossly erroneous.
Napa teenagers are helping do brain research on rats at a local nonprofit.
Another fact is that there is no replacement for animal research in the development of medical treatments. If such alternatives existed, why would scientists cling to costly and difficult animal research knowing that it is “flawed and pointless,” neglecting “more modern” research methods that supposedly could pour forth new medical treatments? Such a fantasy of paradoxes would also require universities, the life-science and healthcare industries, government regulators, healthcare insurers, etc, to conspire against the interests of humanity and their own institutional interests for the purpose of perpetuating a system that produces “absolutely nothing.”
Does that sound like a plausible explanation for how the amazing medical treatments we currently have came about?
We were deeply concerned to read that an Emeryville-based company called NeuroSpring is encouraging high school students to conduct experimental brain surgeries on live rats ("Teens Tackle Medical Research," Nov. 17).
What is consistent with reality is that we scientists search for the truth knowing that the truth can be sometimes be used to engineer solutions to problems. NeuroSpring is a 501c3 public charity with a 15-year track-record of teaching and research in the neurosciences; while our members are experienced scientists, none of us have “built their careers on experimenting on animals.” Rather, our members are all volunteers, as are our students, and we fund our research almost entirely through donations.
To that point, we will defer to the community as to the continuation of our research from which even PETA’s supporters might one day benefit.
Dr. Mark Borsody, Senior Scientist
NeuroSpring