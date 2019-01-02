The California State Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 7. Here are a few bills in need of an author. The deadline for introduction is Feb. 22.
--amend current rodeo law (Penal Code 596.7) so as to require on-site veterinary care at all rodeos;
--ban the rodeo's brutal "steer tailing" event;
--ban non-sanctioned bogus rodeo events such as "wild cow milking," "mutton busting," "goat tying," and all animal "scrambles;”
--ban importation and sale of non-native frogs and turtles for human consumption;
--ban use of all wild animals in circuses (both New Jersey and Hawaii did so in December);
--ban all commercial fur trapping, a true crime against nature;
--ban cruel and indiscriminate glue traps.
All legislators may be written c/o The State Capitol, Sacramento, CA 95814. Let them hear from you.
Eric Mills, coordinator
Action For Animals and board member, Paw PAC