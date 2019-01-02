Try 1 month for 99¢
The California State Legislature reconvenes on Jan. 7. Here are a few bills in need of an author. The deadline for introduction is Feb. 22.

--amend current rodeo law (Penal Code 596.7) so as to require on-site veterinary care at all rodeos;

--ban the rodeo's brutal "steer tailing" event;

--ban non-sanctioned bogus rodeo events such as "wild cow milking," "mutton busting," "goat tying," and all animal "scrambles;”

--ban importation and sale of non-native frogs and turtles for human consumption;

--ban use of all wild animals in circuses (both New Jersey and Hawaii did so in December);

--ban all commercial fur trapping, a true crime against nature;

--ban cruel and indiscriminate glue traps.

All legislators may be written c/o The State Capitol, Sacramento, CA 95814. Let them hear from you.

Eric Mills, coordinator

Action For Animals and board member, Paw PAC

