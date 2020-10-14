Annex the unincorporated "islands" into the city of Napa

In 2019 we moved to west Napa to become homeowners. While researching candidates in the upcoming election at the city of Napa "Find Your District" map, I learned that my neighbors and I are not eligible to vote in any city election because of where we live. I had no idea there are 12 "islands" within the city of Napa that are not in any of the four districts. Although neighbors in every direction around me are in District 2, my "island," the largest with a population of about 1,400, is considered county property only whose residents are not allowed to vote in city elections.
As if this lack of equal voting rights wasn't bad enough, I and my neighbors pay about 44% more for water and sewer charges, and more for trash pickup. We have hardly any streetlights, no sidewalks, and I have yet to see a storm drain in this neighborhood.
If I look across my backyard to my neighbor directly behind me, he is not located on my "island" and has all of the benefits and rights that us unfortunate residents, in some cases just some feet away, do not have.
The reasons for this inequality are rooted in institutional racism, as this corner of Napa has historically contained a majority of Latinx and indigenous people. I discovered that there is a very informative short video on District 2 candidate David Campbell's Facebook page that provides an excellent overview and history of this inequity in detail.
The solution to this problem is to have the "islands" annexed by the city. The city can ask the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) of Napa County for this to happen. However, one of the problems is that both Napa mayoral candidates Scott Sedgley and Doris Gentry share the opinion “let the property owner decide.”
As a response, I contend that it would cost our "island" about $15,000 to initiate this annexation ourselves, whereas if the city initiates, we would not have to raise this sort of money in this decidedly non-affluent community, plus LAFCO would have to agree to it as we meet all of the published requirements.
In closing, I feel it is high time we end this inequity and unite Napa with no arbitrary rights suppression for over 2,000 residents. I implore the city council to address this issue before the upcoming elections.
Larry Alexander
Napa
