Annex the unincorporated "islands" into the city of Napa

In 2019 we moved to west Napa to become homeowners. While researching candidates in the upcoming election at the city of Napa "Find Your District" map, I learned that my neighbors and I are not eligible to vote in any city election because of where we live. I had no idea there are 12 "islands" within the city of Napa that are not in any of the four districts. Although neighbors in every direction around me are in District 2, my "island," the largest with a population of about 1,400, is considered county property only whose residents are not allowed to vote in city elections.

As if this lack of equal voting rights wasn't bad enough, I and my neighbors pay about 44% more for water and sewer charges, and more for trash pickup. We have hardly any streetlights, no sidewalks, and I have yet to see a storm drain in this neighborhood.

If I look across my backyard to my neighbor directly behind me, he is not located on my "island" and has all of the benefits and rights that us unfortunate residents, in some cases just some feet away, do not have.