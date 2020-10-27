Annexing rural lands can only be a last resort

Having spent most of my adult life working in public service, I have also lived mostly as a renter, in multi-family, multi-story housing. I have no objection to the multi-family housing development being built literally in my backyard, on the old KVON site, next to Snow School. Nor do I object to other multi-family, multi-story housing being built in south Napa, including on the eastern end of Imola Avenue. All of these projects lie within existing city limits. Many opportunities remain for housing development through urban infill of various kinds: Accessory Dwelling Units, Junior Units, public-private partnerships, etc.

I object to expanding the city limits and annexing agricultural and open-space land before all other options for urban infill have been exhausted. I also feel strongly that any development, anywhere in the city and county, must take account of the limits of our water resources, especially in this era of climate change, increasing drought, and catastrophic fire.