Annexing rural lands can only be a last resort

Thanks for the Register's Sept. 21 coverage of the Sept. 17 Napa City Planning Commission meeting, in which the Ghisletta Ranch/Horsemen’s Association property, Timberhill, and Napa Oaks were all considered for either development or conservation ("Debate over Napa's future development turns toward future of Foster Road").
Reporter Howard Yune did a good job capturing the sense of the discussion. Many neighbors expressed their views, the majority in favor of conserving all three areas. I appreciated the commissioners' careful consideration of the General Plan Action Committee's recommendations, citizen input, and their own views about how best to balance growth and conservation in the Napa Valley. I am grateful that they chose to slow the process down and consider the Ghisletta/Horsemen’s property more carefully.
After I expressed my reservations, as a resident of Foster Road, about developing the Ghisletta property, Commissioner Onate suggested that my neighbors and I might be motivated by Not-in-My-Back-Yard (NIMBY)-ism. I am writing to offer the following rebuttal, and to reiterate the four basic concerns I expressed that evening.
I live in a dense, multi-story, multi-family condominium complex in southwest Napa that is occupied by a mix of renters and owners. It is partially surrounded by another dense, multi-story, multi-family condominium complex; these two contain some of the least expensive housing currently available in the Napa real-estate market: half or less than the area median.
Having spent most of my adult life working in public service, I have also lived mostly as a renter, in multi-family, multi-story housing. I have no objection to the multi-family housing development being built literally in my backyard, on the old KVON site, next to Snow School. Nor do I object to other multi-family, multi-story housing being built in south Napa, including on the eastern end of Imola Avenue. All of these projects lie within existing city limits. Many opportunities remain for housing development through urban infill of various kinds: Accessory Dwelling Units, Junior Units, public-private partnerships, etc.
I object to expanding the city limits and annexing agricultural and open-space land before all other options for urban infill have been exhausted. I also feel strongly that any development, anywhere in the city and county, must take account of the limits of our water resources, especially in this era of climate change, increasing drought, and catastrophic fire.
We must take seriously seismic dangers in south Napa as well, as became abundantly clear in 2014. Finally, we must protect scenic view sheds, which are central to wine country tourism and local quality of life. I urge you to keep these four concerns — urban infill before annexing rural land, limited water resources, seismic stability, and scenic view sheds — firmly in mind as you consider how to provide much-needed, affordable housing in Napa while conserving the agricultural land and open space that draws people here in the first place.
My father, James Hickey, implemented the Agricultural Preserve that made the county’s wine industry possible, as County Director of Conservation, Development, and Planning from 1970-1990. He often said, “Urban uses belong in urban areas.” He also said, “If Napa can’t be saved, no place can.” That responsibility rests in our collective hands.
The Ghisletta/Horsemen’s property, Timberhill, and Napa Oaks all deserve protection as greenbelt. We must do everything we can to preserve them by exploring and creating innovative forms of urban infill first. Annexing rural lands can only be a last resort — and only to the extent our finite natural resources and plate tectonics can realistically support it.
Wakoh Shannon Hickey
Napa
