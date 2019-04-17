Regarding Lenny Goldberg's commentary in the Napa Valley Register attacking Proposition 13, how nice it would be for once if facts were checked before a published commentary ("After 40 years, let’s finally reform Proposition 13," April 11).
The article is full of distortions. For example he says Prop. 13 underfunds schools, when, in truth, schools are 100 percent funded by the state through Prop. 98. This proposition gives schools approximately 50 percent of the state annual budget -- with no local funding excepted for voted bonds.
He also says businesses should pay more taxes - but he fails to say that business costs are always passed on to the public as higher costs for goods and services and lower wages. Just think of the businesses you use - hair salons, grocery stores, dry cleaners, restaurants, etc. All these goods and services will be increased dramatically, paid for by yo the consumer, to pay for increased business taxes.
I am sick of the already high taxes in this state, aren't you?
Linda Stevens
Napa