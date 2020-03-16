Another cyclical "Axial Age" of conflict, confusion and change

News of what promised to be one of the most contentious, but entertaining, presidential elections in U.S. history has been shoved off front page by a global pandemic that has already caused the stock market palpitations and a run on toilet paper.

Meanwhile, some Christian fundamentalists are insisting these are the "End Times" as forecast by The Bible. And appearing once again on rusted bumpers of old, oil-burning, Hippy-owned clunkers are stickers cynically asking, "Come the Rapture, can I have your car?"

But much worse is happening as all humankind faces nuclear, environmental and/or economic devastation, enough drama to double the opportunities for any politician, priest, psychologist, or playwright worth his or her salt. But as an octogenarian with one foot in my next life, I can afford to relax and indulge my long romance with history and spirituality and even play prophet. And I have a much different take than the pundits of these troubled times of ours.