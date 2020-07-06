Another Great Generation?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Community: The daily news, and this whole pandemic thing, have me thinking of my parents, aunts and uncles, all members of what was so rightly named “the Greatest Generation.”

That generation, male and female, young and old, a community just recovering from the Great Depression, had “greatness thrust upon them.” Men were drafted and sent across oceans to battle fascism. Women stepped into manufacturing jobs that fueled the war effort. Everyone used ration books to purchase even the most basic necessities. There had been a strong isolationist movement in America; it dissolved when American blood was shed at Pearl Harbor.

Our community is asking something of us once again, something that will protect not only our most vulnerable neighbors, but our medical workers and first responders, too. It’s a small ask: wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Well over 100,000 American lives have already been lost. Our economy has suffered. Wearing a mask and observing social distancing will save lives and help ease our economy back into full production.

The mask and the 6-foot distance is a small ask, but we’ll have tougher ones coming along.