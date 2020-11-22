Another one bites the dust

I was transported and the memories poured in front and center. Sure, I played when I was in high school, a little in college, but then left the game to explore other activities, it was an old interest of the past.

I continued to visit Tom and buy shoes but slowly found myself drawn back into the tennis world.

Tom encouraged me to check out the local tennis association. Obviously, my heart still had a place for tennis because after all those years I still had my beautifully preserved and still playable Davis TAD wooden racket. In fact, in the beginning of my comeback, I asked Tom to restring this beauty and I played with it.

But then I needed an upgrade, so I started buying rackets, socks, shoes, not just casual work type shoes anymore and of course, he strung my rackets. He was always sharing his wisdom, expert knowledge of the different types of strings, and would set the tension of the strings up so that they would respond to my style of play and level at the time. He was spot on.