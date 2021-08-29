Another Republican power grab

So why do I bring up this bit of recent history? Because Republicans attempted to shift the blame from the previous Republican governor and legislature to Gray Davis for the financial collapse of California’s public energy utilities. They were so successful in this character assassination that they were able to foist a recall election upon the voters. It worked and Davis was removed; Arnold Schwarzenegger succeeded him as governor.

Now Republicans are doing the same thing to Gavin Newsom, blaming him for shutting down the economy to stop the spread of COVID. The virus got out of control in this nation due to the ineptitude and denial of former President Donald Trump. It appears Republicans could care less about the spread of the virus or how many people die; they are all about the politics of power. This deception is brought to you by many wealthy Republican donors (in and out of state) who have millions to spend in this corrupt power grab.

Do not sit this election out and let a minority party misuse the election recall process to install their own fringe conservatives. If you don’t want this state to end up like Texas, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida, you need to vote No on the recall of California’s current governor.

Ron Rogers

Napa