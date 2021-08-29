Another Republican power grab

We have been here before. In 1998 under the leadership of Republican Gov. Pete Wilson, California made the fatal error of deregulating its public utility energy providers PG&E and SCE. A Texas energy company, Enron, was contracted to assist in the change to an “open market” system that would supposedly be more competitive and save utility customers money.
But in May of 2000 things began to go terribly wrong. Energy prices began to rise significantly and rolling blackouts/brownouts began across California. Everyone knew Texas was bilking California for billions of dollars by restricting the flow and vastly increasing the price of electricity to the state.
By 2001 when George W. Bush (former governor of Texas) came into the White House, things had become critical. PG&E and SCE were out of money and filing for bankruptcy. The state begged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to cap energy costs but President Bush and his newly appointed yes-man at the FERC refused.
Eventually investigations showed that CEO Kenneth Lay and CFO Jeffrey Skilling of Enron were the primary conspirators who defrauded California out of a $30 billion surplus that California’s Democratic governor, Gray Davis, had accumulated. When the debacle was finally over California had a deficit of $35 billion. A number of Texas predatory energy companies came to an end and Lay and Skilling ended up with long prison sentences.
So why do I bring up this bit of recent history? Because Republicans attempted to shift the blame from the previous Republican governor and legislature to Gray Davis for the financial collapse of California’s public energy utilities. They were so successful in this character assassination that they were able to foist a recall election upon the voters. It worked and Davis was removed; Arnold Schwarzenegger succeeded him as governor.
Now Republicans are doing the same thing to Gavin Newsom, blaming him for shutting down the economy to stop the spread of COVID. The virus got out of control in this nation due to the ineptitude and denial of former President Donald Trump. It appears Republicans could care less about the spread of the virus or how many people die; they are all about the politics of power. This deception is brought to you by many wealthy Republican donors (in and out of state) who have millions to spend in this corrupt power grab.
Do not sit this election out and let a minority party misuse the election recall process to install their own fringe conservatives. If you don’t want this state to end up like Texas, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida, you need to vote No on the recall of California’s current governor.
Ron Rogers
Napa