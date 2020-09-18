× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I hear "first woman of color seeking office" I wonder if anybody else remembers Shirley Chisolm? I voted for her in '72.

And I hereby declare: I'm racist. I voted for Shirley because I thought a Black woman (yeah I capped it) would have the biggest heart and make the best President (yeah, I capped it).

I'm white and a musician, and all my heroes in Jazz were Black and I consider Blacks to be superior to Whites. John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter are as close to God as I can imagine.

Graham Bruce

Napa