When I hear "first woman of color seeking office" I wonder if anybody else remembers Shirley Chisolm? I voted for her in '72.
And I hereby declare: I'm racist. I voted for Shirley because I thought a Black woman (yeah I capped it) would have the biggest heart and make the best President (yeah, I capped it).
I'm white and a musician, and all my heroes in Jazz were Black and I consider Blacks to be superior to Whites. John Coltrane, Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter are as close to God as I can imagine.
Graham Bruce
Napa
