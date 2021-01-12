Anyone else having difficulty with fire insurance claims?

The Glass Fire dealt me both professional and personal impact. My home in St. Helena was damaged. My business, the Wine Country Inn, also in St. Helena was forced to close for 20 days, while also suffering significant cancellations of future reservations.

Dealing with my home insurer was stellar and as expected. Currently and thankfully, my home is mostly repaired and nearly fully funded by the insurer. As for the Wine Country Inn, the business insurer adopted a posture to stonewall, to stall, and to shift positions to prevent just payment on the claim.

The purpose of this letter is to raise the profile of insurance company bad behavior on small businesses in the Napa Valley, as a result of claims related to the variety of fires.

On Sept. 27, the Wine Country Inn was victimized by the Glass Fire. Luckily, the actual fire was stopped 250 yards away from the hotel by a heroic CalFire team at the Napa River before it leapfrogged to the west over the hotel and Highway 29 to continue its path elsewhere, leaving the hotel with minor damage from smoke, soot, and ash.