There is so much talk in the news these days about America’s health care system. It is a huge topic for the 2020 presidential race; specifically everyone’s talking about whether we should maintain our private health insurance system, trash it in favor of a government “Medicare for all” system, or use some sort of hybrid system incorporating both private and public health insurance options.
One would think that as a physician and the owner of a small private solo medical practice that I would not be in favor of a universal health care plan for everyone, since it would essentially have doctors either being paid a salary or would not allow doctors to be paid more for “doing more”. (The way the private health insurance system works now, in most cases, is that doctors are paid for doing more procedures and seeing more patients, increasing their income based on volume.)
Well, I say Bring It On. The way the current health insurance system works is so ridiculous and unsustainable that without some major change to the system, I will not be in business much longer. The last six years of running a private practice has been a huge education — in exactly what is wrong with the entire world of private health insurance
An example of just what I go through on a daily basis (and my office staff — they are angels) happened last week. I am a local obstetrician and gynecologist. I place many contraceptive devices. I purchase IUDs and then place them inside a patient’s uterus in an office visit.
Before we ever place one, my staff calls the insurance company, gets an “approval code” with a reference number, where someone tells us what type of coverage a patient has for an IUD placement. We were told, “the patient is covered at 80%.”
So, math, right? We collect 20% of the cost of the device from the patient (One IUD costs me $1000, not kidding you.) and bill the insurance company for the other 80% after I have placed the device.
We received a letter back from the insurance company after the fact, that says “Patient’s deductible has not been met- Patient is responsible” — for the entire cost.
So we can either complain and appeal to the insurance company (which we did — after all, we have a reference number) or, we can bill the patient for the rest (which she may-or-may not pay, after all the device is already where it’s supposed to be -- I am not going to retrieve it.) So I may be “out” the rest of that money.
And this happens every day.
Of course, things like this happen more with some insurance companies than others-- but after years of fighting with them, I have decided I have to drop the one that is most difficult to work with, and pays me the least for my services; (sometimes less than what I pay for my devices.) I am so sorry to the patients that I take care of who have no choice but to be on this horrible health insurance plan, where I am totally not valued for the good care that I have been giving to their patients for the last six years.
Even universal health care has got to be better than this. I can honestly say that if nothing changes after the 2020 election regarding health care insurance coverage, and more companies pay less for services, I may have to start the slow process toward closing down my practice before it closes down on me.
Dr. Rebecca Levy-Gantt
Premier ObGyn Napa Inc.