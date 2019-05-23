Appalling Alabama law
I am horrified by the recent enactment of restrictive laws on abortion in Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and Missouri. Alabama’s law will now force a young girl as a victim of rape or incest to bear that child, including from a father or stepfather who impregnated her.
Recently, I attended the Napa If Given a Chance organization gala to honor incredible young people who have risen above their early childhood traumatic experiences to become excellent students. They have been mentored to achieve academic excellence and are looking forward to going to college. It was truly inspiring.
I could only hope that none of them goes to college in one of these states and have their education interrupted by an unintended pregnancy. This goes for both the women and men as it would affect either of their educations and future careers to have to drop out of school to support a child.
Studies have shown that the birth control pill and access to safe and legal abortion are the two most important factors in a women’s ability to further her education and career (From the Guttmacher Institute research).
“Historical research has linked state laws granting unmarried women early legal access to the pill (at age 17 or 18, rather than 21), to their attainment of post-secondary education and employment, increased earning power and a narrowing of the gender gap in pay, and later, more enduring marriages.
“Contemporary studies indicate that teen pregnancy interferes with young women’s ability to graduate from high school and to enroll in and graduate from college. Conversely, planning, delaying and spacing births appears to help women achieve their education and career goals. Delaying a birth can also reduce the gap in pay that typically exists between working mothers and their childless peers and can reduce women’s chances of needing public assistance”
I was a director of two Planned Parenthood clinics early in my career from 1979-1983. This organization is so well run and organized that it led to my career in both medical practice and risk management. As an administrator, I made sure I knew how to do every job in the center, including pregnancy counseling.
Planned Parenthood always gives a balanced approach to allow the women/girl to choose which path she wishes to go with an unplanned pregnancy. I clearly remember two scenarios in being in those sessions with parents who 1, had beliefs against abortion who suddenly changed their minds when it was their daughter who was pregnant. Or, 2, the heartbreaking ones where the daughter wanted to have an abortion and go to college and the parents adamantly forced the girl to have the child due to their own beliefs.
I had a political cartoon on my desk that sums up the hypocrisy of the anti-abortion people. One frame showed the pregnant woman with the people at her belly exclaiming “The Sanctity of the Unborn,” the next frame showed the women after the birth holding the child with three others around her and the caption “Sniveling welfare cheat.” Who will take care of these unplanned children that will add to the welfare rolls?
I urge all young people to watch the movie “Dirty Dancing” and the series “A Handmaid’s Tale” The writer of “Dirty Dancing” intentionally wrote the plot line about Penny having an illegal abortion to remind everyone what can happen if they are not safe and legal. The “Handmaid’s Tale” is a frightening look into what the future may hold when religious zealots take over the government and force women into, in essence, slavery.
Young people this is your future. The only way to stop Republicans from implementing these laws is to vote Democratic no matter who the candidate may be in 2020.
Debra Phairas
Napa