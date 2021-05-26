Appalling lack of concern for environment and safety

The decision of the Napa County Board of Supervisors to, once again, approve the Mountain Peak Winery Project, way up on top of Soda Canyon Road in Napa County, leaves me profoundly distressed. The appalling lack of concern for our environment and the safety of residents living along the fire decimated canyon was emotionally draining. This decision, at its core, should be a basic question of what's best for Napa County residents, more development in the remote hillsides, or the safety of our citizens and our quality of life? The 3-2 vote was inexplicable. Where is the prudence of our leaders to maintain respect for our citizens and our quality of life?

The proposed size of the project demonstrates problems with traffic related to tourists and vehicles traveling on this rural, twisting, dead-end road; and the larger concern relates to the safety concerns for residents and visitors alike

Moving many tons of earth would endanger the quality and quantity of two blue line streams within the project footprint. The lack of concern for resource analysis regarding groundwater extraction, especially necessary in our drought-prone climate, is unacceptable. It simply is not safe to establish any more commercial activity on rural dead-end roads.