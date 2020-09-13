 Skip to main content
Apparently, history can now be rewritten

I just read an interesting story in the Sept. 2 Register stating that the French satirical paper, Charlie Hebdo, “whose staff was decimated In a violent attack by Islamic extremists in 2015 will reprint caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad cited by the killers, declaring ‘history cannot be rewritten or erased’.”

What a wonderful contrast to a story cited in a recent Wall Street Journal about a government-appointed committee in Washington, D.C. that has recommended changing the name of the Franklin School and the Washington Monument, because at one point both Benjamin Franklin and George Washington owned slaves.

Apparently, history can now be rewritten and erased in “the land of the free and the home of the brave.“ How very, very sad.

Denny Olmsted

Napa

