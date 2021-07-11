Apply same standards to all businesses

Recently the Napa Valley Register published an article titled "Chick-fil-A not coming to Napa after restaurant dropped from project." The report quoted Renee Mortell Cazares and Anne Sutkowi-Hemstreet, community programs manager of First 5 Napa County and director of the Rainbow Action Network. Each voiced their concerns with fast-food chain’s entrance to Napa citing the company’s LGBTQ track record.

Although I appreciate their perspectives on the company’s ethics when it comes to LGBTQ issues, I find contradictory the lack of similar protest of businesses already here in Napa with equally questionable ethos.

For example, Starbucks continues to conduct business in countries where being gay is illegal, punishable by stoning or even death in some cases, yet I don’t see the same outrage or protests.

Although Starbucks is clearly seen by most consumers to be a more LGBTQ-friendly company, their investments in regions with horrific LGBTQ rights track records contradict this. By continuing to shop at Starbucks, much like for some eating or allowing Chick-fil-A in their community, consumers are, in a way, endorsing their anti-LGBTQ behavior.